The Saga Of Begging Billy Part II [BBP/POE Digital Submitted]
Marvel has Spiderman, DC Comics has Superman. Now Hip-Hop has its first Cartoon / Comic Character: "Begging Billy" The Saga of Begging Billy Part II is told in an edge musical cartoon that follows Begging Billy's Adventures as a Notorious Beggar. It chronicles his rise and fall and how he fortuitously rises again. The Saga of Begging Billy debuted in 1986 on the Basketball Hall of Fame New York Knicks, Earl "The Pearl" Monroe's Pretty Pearl Records. The song quickly became a favorite of NY's prolific DJ Red Alert. Fast forward to today, former rap group Citi Heet members Steven Flagg & Russell Pressley have re-launched Begging Billy's character, with new up to date musical episodes and adventures coming soon. The Saga of Begging Billy will continue to deliver more laughter for years to come.
