Well Damn: YouTuber Austin McBroom Defeats TikToker Bryce Hall Via TKO ... Bryce Loses $1 Million Bet!
Youtuber Austin McBroom of The Ace Family stopped TikTok's Bryce Hall in the third round of the main event of the Battle of the Platforms boxing card. Bryce Hall and Austin McBroom each agreed to pay the other $1 million if they were on the receiving end of the knockout/TKO. This followed several knockdowns on the way to the eventual stoppage. Posted By Persist
