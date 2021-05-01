"He Can't Come Here No More. He's Going To Be Dead" Street Goon Says Jack Harlow Is Banned From Louisville, Kentucky After Woman Is Shot Dead!

"At approximately 1 a.m. today, our client Dray Ray of Visceral City Studios was out at Vibes Restaurant and Ultra Lounge in Louisville with Jack Harlow and DJ Drama when an altercation began to brew and a young woman became agitated. She came up behind Urban Wyatt, part of Jack Harlow's crew, and appeared to either fall into him or intentionally push him. A gun pops and the entire crowd at the club goes into disarray and scrambles. We have video captured on a phone showing the young woman, Urban Wyatt, and Jack Harlow in the club, and the shooting itself. We also have video captured with a camera showing Que9 and DJ Drama at this event, which was billed as “2021 Derby Weekend Kickoff” and took place at 1346 River Rd, Louisville, KY 40206. The story is still unfolding." - Sarah

"According to various news reports, a woman was shot and killed at Vibes Restaurant and Ultra Lounge last night after she got into a fight with someone allegedly associated with Harlow's camp. It's alleged that the woman hit that someone in the head with a bottle and during the ensuing chaos was shot by the individual, allegedly. The security guard took to Facebook live to state that the ONLY way a gun could get inside of the club is if it was brought in by the artist's crew because artists generally do not get patted down for club events and that there are 3 pat down checkpoints before you can enter the club for regular people. The security guard goes on to state that Jack Harlow is banned from doing any shows in the town and that if he ever does, there will be dire and possibly deadly consequences." - News

