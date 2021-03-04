Close Call: Man Opens His Door & Tries To Shoot A Deputy In The Face!
A man shot at a Warren County sheriff's deputy at his door before she fired back at him. Deputy Vaught tried a few times to get someone to open the door before a handgun is pointed out the door and a shot is fired at her as she ducked on the front porch. Vaught fires five shots, the video shows. Three back-up officers went into the house with weapons drawn and secured Runion, who was taken to an area hospital. Posted By Persist
