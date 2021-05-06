Trap Commander - He Hell [WSHH Heatseekers Submitted]
What If Global presents Trap Commander "He Hell" after taking every stage he touches by storm, Trap Commander is back with the visual to the streets most requested track, "He Hell" take a ride with Trap Commander as he takes you on a journey through the mind of a street general proving why the streets have all proclaimed, Trap Commander "He Hell!!" Coming to a hood near you!
Apple Music: https://music.apple.com/us/album/he-hell/1458673149?i=1458673152
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/track/301PpuUy8bayaQerzhS8kd?si=NMBFJW9BSyOHwbydnMELVw
Follow Trap Commander:
http://www.instagram.com/trap.commander | http://www.twitter.com/trapcommander1
