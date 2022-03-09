Heated: Fans Fight In The Stands During Jose Ramirez Boxing Match In California!
A fight broke out in the stands of the Save Mart Center during the middle of the Jose Ramirez boxing match, and a security guard who was trying to break up the brawl ended up having to defend himself. the drama started when three men who can be seen standing at the start of the video continued to taunt and harass various people in the stands throughout the night. Via BOXING VITALS. Posted By Persist
