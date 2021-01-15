Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta Star Waka Flocka Blesses Gepetto Jackson With A 2 Song Recording Session [Sponsored by JMACENTERPRISES UNLIMITED, LLC]

Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta Star Waka Flocka Blesses Gepetto Jackson With A 2 Song Recording Session.



We Decided to dig in the past of World stars most talked about artist Gepetto Jackson and found footage of Brick Squad Monopoly's President Waka Flocka's cosigning Gepetto Jackson at a studio session. More research shows that Gepetto Jackson featured on the song called "She Got A Little Hood In Her" which was featured on the Mix tape "Salute Me or Shoot Me" where many mistaken Gepetto for the artist "Rico Love". We reached out to Gepetto from prison and he told us " Waka Flocka has changed his life in many ways and he owes him favors. He also mentioned if it wasn't for his incarceration and controversy, he would have signed the dotted line with BSM with the help of his adopted mother Leolah Brown and her children. He apologizes publicly to the entire BSM family and reinsures his return from prison May 2021 with symbolized Growth and Maturity... and please if you would like to send Gepetto a few encouraging words... you can write him @



Andre Vann X90758

Walton Correctional Institution Work Camp

301 Institution Rd

Defuniak Springs, FL 32433



Email us @ [email protected] or

Follow us @ Gepetto Jackson Links

https://www.facebook.com/officalGepetto

https://www.facebook.com/GepettoPrinceofRnbnsoul

https://www.youtube.com/user/mramerica2008

https://instagram.com/gepettoprinceofrnbnsoul?igshid=24sk9djce62s

https://www.instagram.com/officialgepettoj