Wildin: Driver Crashes Into Several Cars While Trying To Evade Police In The Bronx!
Officers of the 46th Precinct said they attempted to stop the driver because he was smoking marijuana and his windows were tinted. When they attempted to pull him over, he tried to flee from the scene. The driver crashed into several cars before driving on the sidewalk. 14 people were injured from the incident. Posted By Persist
