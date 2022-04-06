Next Level: Gears Of War Developer Shows Off Next-Gen Graphics With Unreal Engine 5 Tech Demo!
Watch in 4K for enhanced visuals. The Coalition – "The Cavern" Cinematic Test Demo on Unreal Engine 5. The Coalition’s latest Unreal Engine 5 demo, "The Cavern" shows how movie quality assets – featuring tens of millions of polygons – can be rendered in real-time, a massive 100x leap forward in graphic detail. Posted By Persist
