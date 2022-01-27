Entire Train Car Cracks Up When Karen Claims She's Too Attractive!

The entitlement of some people really is off the charts, and with that also comes a sense of entirely unearned confidence. Or maybe it's the other way around? Or a chicken-or-the-egg kinda scenario? Either way, this Karen's clearly nuts and also objectively not nearly attractive enough to lend any credibility to her claim and the entire train lets her know it in no uncertain terms.



Watch in wonder as she tries berating her fellow passengers, who are definitely having none of it. It seems her issue might be a lack of personal space, but considering the immense crowd on the train that day, it's not really a reasonable expectation to have. Anyway, you probably just want to go and watch the video now and I don't blame you for that but you see I have a job to do that requires me to fill in this space a little further. Posted By Ghost