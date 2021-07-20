Millionaire Mail-Orders A Young Ukraine Bride... Gets Run Over By A Car After 1st Wedding Anniversary! (Family Says Wife Put A Hit On Him)

"A wealthy British businessman died in a hit-and-run in Ukraine while celebrating his first wedding anniversary, an inquest has heard. Barry Pring, 47, suffered fatal injuries when he was hit by a vehicle – possibly a lorry – while waiting for a taxi outside a restaurant in Kiev with his wife, Ganna Ziuzina, on February 16 2008.

The IT consultant married Ms Ziuzina, known as Anna in 2007 in a whirlwind romance after meeting online a few months earlier. ... The family then began to have suspicions about Mr Pring’s death.

“We became suspicious about what happened the night Barry died and we hired a private investigator and solicitor in the Ukraine to find out what happened,” Mrs Pring said.

“It would appear the initial accident was not investigated as thoroughly as it should be and the police did not appear to be suspicious about the circumstances of what happened.

“Our investigation told us the car that was in collision with Barry was on false plates and had been stolen from a car park near to the apartment which was rented for Anna by Barry before they got married.” ...

“Mr Clifford said it was possible my brother may have been murdered for his assets and went through a list of reasons why." - MSN

