BigSmokeChapo x Brodinski - All Racks
World At War Ep Out Now!
BigSmokeChapo
https://open.spotify.com/artist/3SGwquigM84L3YQ7u5114A?si=BJ-L5Q_vSASoYWeP84Ztrg&dl_branch=1
Brodinski
https://open.spotify.com/artist/0ZurilbRp6KwW6dpaw4pEK?si=g_veak2pQs-EpehCAziolg&dl_branch=1
Follow on Instagram
https://www.instagram.com/bigsmokechapo
https://www.instagram.com/louisbrodinski
Produced by https://www.instagram.com/louisbrodinski x https://www.instagram.com/claycocookinup
Directed by https://www.instagram.com/digggers
Posted by Gio
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS