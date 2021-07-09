Louisville Police Rescue Kidnapped 6-Year-Old Girl!
A 6-year-old girl who was kidnapped was rescued in about 30 minutes by two Louisville Metro Police Officers. The suspect, who has no relation or custody of the girl, allegedly told police he saw the girl "playing outside near the street, circled the block, and then took her from the side of the road." Body-worn camera footage released by the department shows Sgt. Joe Keeling locating Wildt's vehicle and stopping the suspect until back-up arrives and takes the suspect into custody. Posted By Persist
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS