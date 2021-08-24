Trump Supporters Speak On Vaccinations! "God Is Separating The Sheep From The Goats"
CNN's Donie O'Sullivan speaks to Trump supporters at a rally in Alabama about their decision to not get the Covid-19 vaccine. One of the supporters said "God is separating the sheeps from the goats" when asked why she's not getting the vaccine, other's had their own reasons as well. Posted By Persist
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS