Feds Indict Pooh Shiesty On 2020 Armed Robbry Charge After Flexin' Cash On Instagram! (Serial # On $100 Bill He Left At Scene, Matched With IG Photo)

The feds have indicted rapper Pooh Shiesty over the alleged shooting and robbery of two men outside a Bay Harbor Islands hotel.

The rapper, whose real name is Lontrell Williams, is now in federal custody and made his first Miami federal court appearance on Tuesday afternoon. The charges: discharging a firearm during a violent crime, conspiracy and robbery under a law regulating commerce.

Williams, 21, had been charged and freed on bond in Miami-Dade state court over the same incident. But earlier this month, he was put back in jail on a separate charge over the alleged shooting of a security guard at the King of Diamonds strip club on Memorial Day.

Investigators also found a Louis Vuitton bag that fell out of the McLaren — it contained $40,912 dollars in cash. Just days before the robbery, the feds said, his Instagram featured photos of himself with “several long rifles and plethora of $100.00 bills.”

One of the bills in the bag had the same serial number as the one depicted on Instagram. His Instagram account also featured him posing with what appeared to be the the same green McLaren." - MiamiHerald

Posted by Thrillz