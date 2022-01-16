Savage: Stephen A Smith Celebrates After Cowboys Lose To 49ers!

The Dallas Cowboys had a regular season so full of promise, but as we’ve seen so many times with them over the years, the team failed to win a playoff game. Despite playing host to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday afternoon, the high-flying Cowboys offense could not get off the ground and their defense couldn’t keep the Niners out of the end zone enough. As a result, San Francisco won, 23-17, while Dallas gets to start its offseason quite a bit earlier than they anticipated. Posted By Ghost

