Oh Nah: Pentagon Confirms Footage Showing 'UFO' Flying Near A U.S. Navy Ship & Disappearing Into The Ocean!

Video taken aboard a US Navy ship off the coast of San Diego shows a mysterious, spherical object flying in the air before disappearing into the ocean. The black and white clip, taken aboard the USS Omaha, shows a small round object flying parallel to the ocean, hovering for a moment before it drops into the water out of sight. Posted By Persist

