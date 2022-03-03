Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Asks Students To Remove Their Masks At Press Conference! "We Got To Stop This COVID Theater"
Irked by the sight of high school students wearing masks at his press conference Wednesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis encouraged them to remove the facial coverings, calling their use “COVID theater.” DeSantis then shakes his head in apparent frustration before launching into the press conference at the University of South Florida. Posted By Persist
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS