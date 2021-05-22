11-Year-Old Girl Fights Off An Attempted Kidnapper Holding A Knife!

PENSACOLA, FL — An 11-year-old girl fought off a knife-wielding man who tried to abduct her at a Florida bus stop, authorities said.



30-year-old Jared Paul Stanga faces charges of attempted kidnapping of a child, aggravated assault and battery.



The attempted abduction occurred Tuesday morning just before 7am as the little girl waited for her school bus in West Pensacola. The incident was captured on home surveillance video and helped lead investigators to Stanga’s home, where he was arrested, Sheriff Chip Simmons said at a news conference.



The video shows a white Dodge Journey pull up and Stanga getting out, running toward her and trying to carry her back toward his vehicle before he stumbles and runs off without her.



“She fought, and she never gave up,” Simmons said.

Simmons said that the girl was playing with blue slime at the time of the kidnapping attempt and when deputies arrested Stanga, he had a blue substance on his arms.



He also said that the bumper of the car allegedly used in the attempt had been freshly painted black — in an effort to alter its appearance following local media reports.



The victim escaped with a few scratches and some mental trauma from her experience.



Escambia County Judge Kerra Smith ordered Stanga be held with a bond of just over $1.5 million — $1 million for the attempted kidnapping charge, $500,000 for the aggravated assault charge and $5,000 for the battery charge. Posted bY JR