Well Damn: Lady Gaga Offers $500,000 Reward For Her Two Stolen Dogs After Dog Walker Was Shot!
Lady Gaga is offering a $500,000 reward for the return of her French bulldogs Koji and Gustav that were stolen in Hollywood after reports that her dog walker was shot. The dog walker was walking the dogs on Wednesday evening when he was shot. The third dog, Miss Asia, escaped and was later recovered. Posted By Persist
