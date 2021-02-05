Here's Why These Supercars In Dubai Are Being Left To Rot In The Desert!
Something strange is happening in Dubai. The desert oasis is home to some of the most extravagant architecture, people and CARS in the world. But someone is abandoning their cars in the desert, sometimes with the keys still in the ignition Who is responsible? Wealthy Sheikhs? Rich kids? Or is something else going on? We're gonna find out.
