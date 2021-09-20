RIP: Actor And Comedian Anthony "A.J." Johnson Dead At 55!
Anthony "A.J." Johnson, an actor and comedian known for his roles in Friday and House Party, has died. He was 55. Johnson's rep confirmed his death "with great sadness." The actor was discovered "lifeless" in a Los Angeles store this month, his nephew told TMZ, and was later taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead (Sept 6th). Johnson's official cause of death has not yet been shared publicly.
Posted by Joe
