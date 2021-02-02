U.S. Intelligence Agencies Have Less Than 6 Months To Share What They Know About UFOs!
When President Donald Trump signed the $2.3 trillion coronavirus relief and government funding bill into law in December, so began the 180-day countdown for US intelligence agencies to tell Congress what they know about UFOs. The director of National Intelligence and the secretary of defense have a little less than six months now to provide the congressional intelligence and armed services committees with an unclassified report about "unidentified aerial phenomena.". Posted By Persist
