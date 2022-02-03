T-Pain Speaks About Black History Month! "We Want To Be Apart Of History, Not Just One Month"
T-Pain is not here for folks celebrating Black History Month -- instead, he says Black people should always be recognized in history. T-Pain says he doesn't think we should just have one month of Black History. Instead, he says "we want to be a part of history" & added the often heard complaint about February being chosen for BHM. Posted By Persist
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS