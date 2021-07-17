22yr Old Ohio Catholic School Teacher... Gets Probation After 15yr Old Student Told Parents They Were Smashing At A Fairground!

"An Ohio high school teacher who pleaded guilty to having sex with a 15-year-old boy was sentenced to probation and community service Tuesday.

Corissa McCalister, 22, was also a cross country and track coach at Steubenville Catholic Central High School at the time of the assault, the Steubenville Herald-Star reported.

McCalister took a plea deal in which she admitted to the assault in exchange for a sentence of two years’ probation and 80 hours of community service, according to local CBS affiliate WTRF. If she violates those terms, she could face 30 months in prison.

The victim was riding in a car with McCalister on the way home from a track meet when she stopped at a nearby fairground and had sex with him, WTRF reported. The 15-year-old alerted his mother, who told school officials, who then called the police.

McCalister was charged with two counts of sexual battery in April, according to WTRF. In the plea deal, she copped to one count in exchange for the other being dropped. She also lost her teacher’s license and must register as a sex offender." - NYC Daily News

