BLM Activist Says She Supports Mass Looting Because It's Payback For The Debt America Owes!

BROKEN? 5,141 views

Activist Kim Brown (who hosts “Burn It Down with Kim Brown” on YouTube) says she fully supports the looting of Dollar Tree, and of Advance Auto Parts (which was burned down), because African-Americans could loot every store in America for 200 years and still not have their debt repaid. Posted By Persist

