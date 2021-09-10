Dope: These Teachers Pooled Their Money To Buy The Janitor A Car!
A Georgia school janitor gets a car from his job family and his gratitude went viral. The faculty and staff at Unity Grove Elementary School knew Chris Jackson was struggling to find a ride to work and they decided to do something about it. Jackson couldn’t move when teachers at Unity Grove Elementary School presented him with the keys to his dream car – a Chevy Impala. The beloved janitor walked to work when he couldn’t catch a ride, and public transportation took too long. He had been saving to buy a car, but came up short and then fell on hard times over the summer. Posted by Abdul
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS