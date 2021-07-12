Geelxo - Good Riddance [WSHH Heatseekers]

Track 3 of "6300 Fiend" OUT NOW on all streaming services https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/geelxo/6300-fiend

Produced By: Geelxo
Mixed & Engineered By: Geelxo
Recorded By: Geelxo

Geelxo Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/geelxo/
Geelxo Twitter: https://twitter.com/geelxo?lang=en

Video Credits:

Directed By: @HonchoMadeIt
Shot & Edited By: @HonchoMadeIt

