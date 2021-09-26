6ix9ine Gets A Drink Thrown At Him At UFC Event ... Chucks It Right Back!
6ix9ine showed up Saturday to the T-Mobile Arena for UFC 266 ... and as he was making his way in and past fans behind barricades -- he had a little face-off with someone who was NOT a fan that threw a drink on him. Tekashi circled back to look at him ... and to also a hurl a drink of his own in return. Posted By Persist
