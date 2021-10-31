Notorious Former Drug Dealer & Alleged Snitch 'Alpo Martinez' Reportedly Shot & Killed In Drive-By Shooting In Harlem! (Photos & Street Footage)
According to credible sources, it was revealed that Alberto ‘Alpo’ Martinez was shot and killed in Harlem. The shooting took place early Sunday morning, in a drive-by fashion. Police noted that Alpo was hit multiple times in the chest, with shots coming from the vehicle passing by on West 147th Street near Frederick Douglass Blvd, around 3:20 am.
The EMS attempted to rush him to the Harlem Hospital, but Alpo did not make it. News of this comes after the 55-year-old was previously seen riding his motorcycle around Harlem in 2020. Posted by JR
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS