Sheesh: Coast Guard Seizes More Than $1 Billion Worth Of Cocaine & Marijuana!
Crews from nine U.S. ships seized 54,500 pounds of cocaine and 15,800 pounds of marijuana, worth approximately $1.06 billion, in the international waters of the Eastern Pacific Ocean and Caribbean Sea. Meanwhile, Coast Guard said its crew onboard the Cutter James set a record for the "largest single cocaine interdiction at 10,915 pounds, worth $206.4 million, and the largest single marijuana interdiction at 3,962 pounds, worth $3.59 million, which is the greatest amount of contraband interdicted during an Eastern Pacific patrol. Posted By Persist
