"I Love Asians" Gunplay Explains Why He Went Off On The Asian Fan After Fighter, Brandon Vera, Called Him Out.. Says The Fan Called Him N-Word On Live
Gunplay gives us the rundown on exactly why he went off on a troll http://www.worldstarhiphop.com/videos/video.php?v=wshhR98Rib5B08ixwx8E
Claims no racism in his blood just the fan was an alleged racist himself calling him out on multiple N-words
Posted by Thrillz
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS