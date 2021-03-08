"I Love Asians" Gunplay Explains Why He Went Off On The Asian Fan After Fighter, Brandon Vera, Called Him Out.. Says The Fan Called Him N-Word On Live

Gunplay gives us the rundown on exactly why he went off on a troll http://www.worldstarhiphop.com/videos/video.php?v=wshhR98Rib5B08ixwx8E
Claims no racism in his blood just the fan was an alleged racist himself calling him out on multiple N-words
