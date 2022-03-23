Fan Pulls Out His Gun On Mike Tyson After Challenging Him To A Boxing Match At Comedy Show.. Threatened To Shoot The Host!
"While you can't hear exactly what was being said in the footage, eyewitnesses tell us the man was actually challenging Mike to a fight -- suggesting he wanted to elevate his "status."
Mike, of course, kept it chill and didn't engage with the man ... mostly just letting him talk. Eventually, though, another man intervenes and tells the dude to scram. We're told this was actually the host/MC of the night.
That pissed off the guy challenging Mike ... who threatened to shoot the host, and then pulled out a gun from his waistband and cocked it in front of everyone. Naturally, everyone gasped and started ducking under tables." - TMZ
