Love & Hip Hop Star Jhonni Blaze, Is Said To Be Missing After Cryptic Instagram Post!

Jhonni Blaze, artist and star of Love & Hip Hop, is reportedly missing. Fans are worried for her safety after 21 Savage's manager, Mega Meezy, confirmed that she has not been in contact with friends, or family for several days.



"Shit don't make Sense how much pain I can consume. Shit be on the edge for me and tonight I'm done y'all won," she wrote in a post. "I won’t leave no memories cus y’all didn’t care to leave genuine ones with me," she added in the caption. "I’m tired see how it’s feels when im gone . They laughed at my hurt [email protected] my feelings and played ! people think having mental issues is to be laughed at and to down you let’s see you laugh when I’m dead."



Mega Meezy, a friend of Jhonni's, posted the following message on Instagram, confirming that she's missing: "Praying for @jhonniblazeduh. She has been missing for a few days if anyone knows anything please speak up!"



Prayers are presently coming in for Jhonni, and fans are seriously concerned. Kash Doll, Supa Cent, Sabrina Peterson, and many others have shared their prayers for Jhonni on social media.