Figga Face - Homie [MAD Records Submitted]

Harlem, NY rapper Figga Face’s music video “Homie”. Single from
“The Almighty MOBB 2” mixtape available on all streaming platforms.

Follow Figga on IG
https://www.instagram.com/worldstarfigga

Shot by Luke Check
https://www.instagram.com/lukecheck914

Produced by KingWonka Beats
https://www.instagram.com/kingwonka_

Sponsored by M.A.D Records LLC
https://www.instagram.com/madrecordsworldwide

Sponsored by Woktronix Studio
https://www.instagram.com/woktronix

Sponsored by K5 Hookahs Inc.
https://www.instagram.com/k5hookahsinc

For more info, songs and show dates check out https://madrecordslive.com

