Sheesh: 67-Year-Old Rikers Island Inmate Gets Attacked!
Rikers Island correction officers standing just feet away didn’t intervene quickly enough to keep a 67-year-old detainee from being savagely attacked by another prisoner more than three decades younger. “They just let him beat the s--t out of me. They just stood there and let it happen, when they could have stopped it,” said the 67-year-old victim. Posted By Persist
