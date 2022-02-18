Sheesh: 67-Year-Old Rikers Island Inmate Gets Attacked!

BROKEN? 20,934 views

Rikers Island correction officers standing just feet away didn’t intervene quickly enough to keep a 67-year-old detainee from being savagely attacked by another prisoner more than three decades younger. “They just let him beat the s--t out of me. They just stood there and let it happen, when they could have stopped it,” said the 67-year-old victim. Posted By Persist

SHOW MORESHOW LESS

Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.

Report this video!

NEVERMIND, TAKE ME BACK

Thanks! Your cooperation in making Worldstar a better site is always appreciated.

Our team will now look into fixing this error.

Embedding Options (Click to copy)


CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS