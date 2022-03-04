Oh Nah: Fire Breaks Out Near Nuclear Power Plant In Ukraine After Russian Troops Attack!
At least one fire broke out at Europe’s largest nuclear power plant in Ukraine amid intense fighting between Ukrainian and Russian forces on Friday. The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, near the town of Energodar, came under fire from heavy shelling that led to a fire at a nearby administrative building outside the station’s perimeter, but still led to growing concerns about radiation levels and a potential nuclear event. Posted by Persist
