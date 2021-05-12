Cap Or Nah? Nelly Being Dragged In T.I. & Tiny Scandal... Woman Claims They Forced Her To Sleep With Nelly, Over 30 Women Come Forward!

"The rapper, whose legal name is Clifford Harris, and his wife have repeatedly denied the allegations. No criminal charges have been filed, no lawsuits have been filed and it appears that the couple is not under a criminal investigation at this time. Lawyer Tyrone A. Blackburn said he has approached law enforcement authorities on behalf of at least 8 people who claim to have been victimized by the couple or members of their entourage. Blackburn detailed some of those allegations in a news conference Monday. He said the the majority of the incidents, which date back to 2007, happened in Atlanta. Blackburn gave examples of women who said anonymously that the had been drugged and raped by the couple and one woman who said a security guard kidnapped her at gunpoint, drove her into the woods and raped her. Blackburn said he has been contacted in recent weeks by more than 30 “women, survivors and witnesses” who alleged similar stories of “forced drugging, kidnapping, rape and intimidation.” The allegations span more than 15 years and are “eerily consistent,” the release stated. The specific allegations include individuals who claim having been “coerced by Tiny to ingest drugs” or being “unknowingly administered drugs to impair the victims’ ability to consent to “sexual acts,” People reported" - WSBTV

