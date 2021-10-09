Wild: SWAT Storms Into Los Angeles Apartment & Fatally Shoots Suspect Who Held A Woman Hostage!
A woman was rescued and a suspect was shot and killed by police during a violent hostage situation that unfolded at a downtown Los Angeles apartment. Video captured by a bystander appeared to show the suspect hold the hostage at gunpoint, prompting the SWAT team to burst through the door and open fire. Posted By Persist
