Stephon Marbury Calls Out Stephen A. Smith For His Comments On Kyrie Irving! "You're A Snake In The Ground"
Stephon Marbury decided to call out Stephen A. Smith over the broadcaster’s criticism of Kyrie Irving and his vaccination stance. Marbury defended Irving’s decision to choose what he feels is necessary and in the process blasted Stephen A. for only focusing on Kyrie's vaxx stance and not anything else. Posted By Persist
