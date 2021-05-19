Wildin: Man Goes Off On Alberta Police Officer & Gets Arrested After Driving Away "F**k Off You B*tch!"
A 46-year-old Grande Prairie man is facing four charges, including assaulting a police officer. After the officer ticketed the driver at the second stop, he drove away, hitting the officer with his pickup truck. The driver was arrested for assaulting an officer and taken into custody. The four charges are: Assault, Possession of a weapon for a purpose dangerous to the public & Two counts of stunting under the Traffic Safety Act. Posted By Persist
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS