SMH: Adults Laugh At Student Who Discussed Grandmother's Covid Death During School Mask Debate!
Video shows people laughing at a high school student as he discussed his grandmother's death from COVID-19 during a Tennessee school board meeting.
Grady Knox went to the Rutherford County school board meeting Tuesday night to advocate for a mask mandate.
"This time last year, my grandmother, who was a former teacher at the Rutherford County school system, died of COVID because someone wasn't wearing a mask," Knox said during his speech.
While trying to continue his speech, adults in the crowd began to laugh and heckle him.
