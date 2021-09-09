SMH: Adults Laugh At Student Who Discussed Grandmother's Covid Death During School Mask Debate!

Video shows people laughing at a high school student as he discussed his grandmother's death from COVID-19 during a Tennessee school board meeting.

Grady Knox went to the Rutherford County school board meeting Tuesday night to advocate for a mask mandate.

"This time last year, my grandmother, who was a former teacher at the Rutherford County school system, died of COVID because someone wasn't wearing a mask," Knox said during his speech.

While trying to continue his speech, adults in the crowd began to laugh and heckle him. Posted By Ghost

