He's Lovin' It: This Man Has Eaten 32,340 Big Macs Since 1972 And Saved All The Receipts!
Donald Gorske, of Fond du Lac, said he averages two of the McDonald’s signature sandwiches a day, and he’s been making them a part of his routine since 1972. Guinness World Records recognized him as the record holder for most Big Mac burgers eaten in a lifetime in 1999, and the record-keeping organization said he has now broken his own record with a total 32,340. Donald Gorske said he keeps the packages and receipts from every burger. Posted By Persist
