HB Feat. BabyBeet - Yea I Know It [SuperStar Gang Entertainment Submitted]

Director: RY FILMS
Instagram: @talk_paper @RYfilms

Camden N.J. Rap Artist HB aka “Talk Paper” Fresh home from jail drops a dope record called “Yea I know It” off of his debut album “Real Plug Problems” Shot and Directed by RY FILMS.

The Album is available on all streaming Platforms. https://music.apple.com/us/album/real-plug-problems/1586201298

