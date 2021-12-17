HB Feat. BabyBeet - Yea I Know It [SuperStar Gang Entertainment Submitted]
Director: RY FILMS
Instagram: @talk_paper @RYfilms
Camden N.J. Rap Artist HB aka “Talk Paper” Fresh home from jail drops a dope record called “Yea I know It” off of his debut album “Real Plug Problems” Shot and Directed by RY FILMS.
The Album is available on all streaming Platforms. https://music.apple.com/us/album/real-plug-problems/1586201298
