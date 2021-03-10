Sheriff Reopens Investigation Into The Death Of Kendrick Johnson, Teen Who Was Found Dead In Rolled-Up Gym Mat In 2013!
The Lowndes County sheriff said he is reopening the case of a South Georgia teenager found dead inside a rolled-up gym mat. He reopened the case into the death of Kendrick Johnson after federal investigators gave him documents requested in the case from two years ago. Johnson’s body was found in January 2013, rolled up in a gym mat inside the Lowndes County High School gym. Posted By Persist
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS