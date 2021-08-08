Neighbors Call Cops On Black Realtor Showing Home To Black Dad, Son!

Cops in Wyoming, Michigan, are backpedaling after handcuffing two African American men and a 15-year-old African American teen for simply touring a house for sale.

Last Sunday, Army veteran Roy Thorne and his 15-year-old son Samuel went with their real estate agent Roy Brown to tour a home in the Grand Rapids area and soon found themselves handcuffed by a half dozen cops – after a neighbor saw the men entering the home and reported a break-in. Posted By Ghost

