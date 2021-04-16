SMDH: An Armed Oregon Man Fires His Shotgun To Intimidate Protestors Outside Of The Salem Police Department!
A man fired a gun during a small protest in front of the Salem Police Department Thursday night. Video footage from a witness shared with the Statesman Journal shows the man firing one shot in the air in front of the police station before walking back toward Division Street.
Lt. Treven Upkes said officers took a man into custody Thursday evening during an incident near the station. No one was injured, Upkes said.Police did not immediately share any additional details.
About 20 people were gathered earlier in the evening at the police station to protest police and the death of a 13-year-old boy by a Chicago police officer last month after authorities released body camera footage of the shooting on Thursday.
The rally also comes days after a Minnesota police officer fatally shot a 20-year-old Black man during a traffic stop.
