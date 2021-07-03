Wildin: Chicago Man Steals An Ambulance & Leads Police On A Chase!
A Chicago man is facing charges after allegedly stealing an ambulance and leading police on a chase. Henry McCall, 58, is charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, aggravated fleeing and eluding, obstructing a peace officer and driving with a suspended license. Officers pursued the ambulance to the area of Jefferson and Northeast Frontage Road, where McCall crashed into another vehicle and lost control of the ambulance. Posted By Persist
