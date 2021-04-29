Joe Rogan Sparks Outrage Online After Saying Healthy Young People Should Not Get The COVID-19 Vaccine!
A clip from the Joe Rogan Experience podcast of Rogan suggesting young, healthy people don't need a COVID-19 vaccine went viral. Joe's comments quickly drew criticism, including a response from a White House official and Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Posted By Persist
