Thoughts? YouTube Moves To Ban All Anti-Vaccine Content From Its Platform!
YouTube will block all anti-vaccine content, moving beyond its ban on false information about the COVID-19 vaccines to include content that contains misinformation about other approved vaccines, it said in a blog post today. Examples of content that won’t be allowed on YouTube include claims that the flu vaccine causes infertility and that the MMR shot, which protects against measles, mumps, and rubella, can cause autism, according to YouTube’s policies. Posted By Persist
